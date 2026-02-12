NFL exec Roman Oben leaves for the SEC

Another week, another high-level NFL executive has left the building.

NFL V.P. of football development Roman Oben has been named the SEC’s associate commissioner for football.

“Roman Oben brings a rare combination of elite football experience and high-level sports-business leadership, with more than 15 years serving in senior executive and board roles across professional football, collegiate athletics, and global sport development,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a release. “Roman is well-positioned to grow SEC football through campus engagement and innovative operational strategies, and he will play a central role in advancing the SEC’s national influence and long-term success in college football.”

“Joining the SEC is an incredible honor,” Oben said. “The tradition, competition and passion of SEC football are unmatched, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve its coaches, administrators, and student-athletes. I look forward to working with Commissioner Sankey, Charlie Hussey and the outstanding leadership within this conference to strengthen alignment, support institutional priorities, and advance the game with integrity, clarity. and purpose.”

Oben, who played college football at Louisville, spent 12 years as a player in the NFL, from 1996 through 2007. He played for the Giants, Browns, Buccaneers, and Chargers, appearing in 143 regular-season games and starting 130.

Last week, NFL chief administrative football officer Dawn Aponte left the league office to become senior V.P. of football operations with the Giants.