Gardner Minshew: All you really have is the opportunity to work and get better

Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett’s ongoing absence from the team’s offseason program has opened the door for others to get more work as the team prepares for the 2026 season.

Gardner Minshew is at the top of that list. The veteran signed with the team as a free agent this offseason and is getting a better chance at earning the starting job in Arizona than some might have thought earlier this year.

Minshew has started games for five teams under a variety of circumstances over his seven-year career, which has given him some perspective on making too much of any one moment in time when he was asked about being the No. 1 quarterback for the Cardinals.

“At some point, someone’s going to better than you and they’re gonna play,” Minshew said, via David Brandt of the Associated Press. “At some point, you’ll be the best guy in the room and you’ll get a chance to play. All you really have is your opportunity to work and get better and enjoy it with the guys around you.”

Third-round pick Carson Beck is also getting some extra looks while Brissett is away from the team and all of the quarterbacks could wind up getting their shot in the regular season unless the Cardinals are significantly better than expected this fall.