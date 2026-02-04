Report: Dawn Aponte departing league office for senior V.P. role with Giants

The Giants are making another key hire as they revamp their organizational structure with John Harbaugh as head coach.

Dawn Aponte is departing the league office to join New York as senior vice president in football operations, according to a report from ESPN.

Aponte has served as the chief administrator of football operations since 2017. It was her second stint with the league office, having previously served as vice president of labor finance from 2006-2008.

Aponte also worked for the Dolphins from 2010-2016, first as senior vice president of football operations before being promoted to executive vice president of football administration. She also worked for the Browns as vice president of football administration from 2009-2010.

The Giants parted ways with the club’s senior vice president of football operations and strategy, Kevin Abrams, in January.