 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_monkenconvo_260204.jpg
Monken addresses Schwartz in press conference
nbc_pft_reichconvo_260204.jpg
Simms: Jets get ‘creative’ playcaller in Reich
nbc_pft_tointv_260204.jpg
T.O. calls for change in HOF voting process

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_monkenconvo_260204.jpg
Monken addresses Schwartz in press conference
nbc_pft_reichconvo_260204.jpg
Simms: Jets get ‘creative’ playcaller in Reich
nbc_pft_tointv_260204.jpg
T.O. calls for change in HOF voting process

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Dawn Aponte departing league office for senior V.P. role with Giants

  
Published February 4, 2026 12:04 PM

The Giants are making another key hire as they revamp their organizational structure with John Harbaugh as head coach.

Dawn Aponte is departing the league office to join New York as senior vice president in football operations, according to a report from ESPN.

Aponte has served as the chief administrator of football operations since 2017. It was her second stint with the league office, having previously served as vice president of labor finance from 2006-2008.

Aponte also worked for the Dolphins from 2010-2016, first as senior vice president of football operations before being promoted to executive vice president of football administration. She also worked for the Browns as vice president of football administration from 2009-2010.

The Giants parted ways with the club’s senior vice president of football operations and strategy, Kevin Abrams, in January.