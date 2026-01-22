Giants part ways with long-time executive Kevin Abrams

Changes are coming quickly for the New York Giants.

PFT has confirmed that long-time executive Kevin Abrams is no longer with the team. The move, we’re told, is part of the restructuring of the team.

Abrams had spent 27 years with the Giants. Most recently, he was the senior vice president of football operations and strategy. He had spent 20 years as the team’s assistant G.M. after getting started as a salary-cap analyst.

The move comes only days after the arrival of new coach John Harbaugh. So it’s either one hell of a coincidence, or it’s tangible evidence of he extent to which Harbaugh will be taking over his new team.

It meshes with indications that the delay in the negotiation of Harbaugh’s contract wasn’t just about whether he’ll report to G.M. Joe Schoen or directly to ownership. Harbaugh, as we’ve heard it, wants to put his stamp on everything — strength and conditioning, training, medical, all of it.

The obvious question in the aftermath of Abrams leaving is who’s next? And how many more long-time employees will go as the new CEO of the football team gets up to speed?