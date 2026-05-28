Kyler Murray says his relationship with J.J. McCarthy has “been great”

The Vikings have a quarterback competition, between the player who was presumed to be the quarterback of the future and a newcomer who is looking to turn the clock back to 2020.

Both guys want to play. Unless coach Kevin O’Connell plans to implement a two-quarterback offense, only one will.

On Wednesday, incumbent starter J.J. McCarthy downplayed (unconvincingly) the inherently awkward nature of the situation. Kyler Murray separately addressed his relationship with McCarthy.

“It’s been great,” Murray told reporters. “It’s been great. Obviously, I know he’s a younger guy, so any way I can help him, obviously, I feel like, you know, I’ve played seven years now going on eight.

“So I’m considered a veteran, even though I don’t see myself as that. Give him any knowledge that he needs. Again, you know, we’re both competitors, and I know we both want what’s best for the team.”

Has McCarthy been receptive to Murray’s input?

“Of course, of course,” Murray said. “Yeah, he’s overly acceptive, you know, and he’s always communicating, asking questions, stuff like that, so it’s been good.”

No matter how good it is, it’s not going to end well for one of them. Based on Murray’s history and accomplishments, he’s the obvious favorite to win the competition. Unless, that is, his mere presence prompts McCarthy to unlock a higher level of performance.

That’s the goal for the Vikings. For only $1.3 million, they have been able to add a veteran who will either push McCarthy to get better or shove him aside. And it all comes down to what happens on the practice field (for now) and eventually what the eventual starter does during the games that count.