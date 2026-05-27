J.J. McCarthy: No awkwardness with Kyler Murray

J.J. McCarthy went into the 2025 offseason as the Vikings’ unquestioned starter. He went into this offseason competing with Kyler Murray for the starting job.

Murray is the favorite to win the job.

McCarthy, a first-round pick in 2024, made his first public comments since the Vikings signed Murray on March 12.

“It’s just like two guys in a classroom,” McCarthy said Wednesday, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN. “He sits on one side, I sit on the other side, and it’s the coach’s responsibility to teach us and coach us.”

McCarthy insists there is no “awkwardness” between the quarterbacks.

“Awkwardness? It’s just like the same feeling when you’re in high school, and there’s another person on the other side of the room,” McCarthy said. “That’s just kind of how it is. I wouldn’t say there’s any awkwardness.”

Coach Kevin O’Connell has not named a starter, giving McCarthy a chance to compete with Murray. The team’s top two quarterbacks took turns making throws to the first-team wide receivers.

McCarthy, 23, went 6-4 as the Vikings’ starter last season, throwing for 1,631 yards with 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. It prompted the Vikings to sign Murray to a one-year, $1.3 million contract after the Cardinals released him.

McCarthy said he remains focused on what he can control.

“The organization made a decision that they feel like is going to improve the depth and the quality of the room, and they feel like they made that decision,” McCarthy said. “All I’m thinking about is continuing the upward trajectory that I set for myself last season, that last quarter of the season and continuing to be the best version of me every single day.”