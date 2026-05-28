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Denzel Ward skipping Browns’ OTAs, but says he’s preparing well on his own

  
Published May 28, 2026 10:38 AM

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward is not participating in voluntary Organized Team Activities, but he says he’ll be good to go when the mandatory work starts.

I’ve just been training, working out,” Ward said, via the Akron Beacon Journal. “I got a girlfriend, I got to take her on some dates. I’ve just been working out, working my craft and getting prepared for when I get back in there. Yeah, that’s it.”

Ward says he’s in regular communication with his position coach and is learning new defensive coordinator Mike Rutengerg’s scheme.

“It’s been good because even though I haven’t been there, like I’ve been with [defensive backs coach Brandon] Lynch, he’s been calling me, we’ve been getting on calls and going over the playbook,” Ward said. “And so I’ve still been learning the playbook and the new plays that’s been going in. And so continue to do that. And then like I said, I’ve been watching the practices that they’ve been doing and how they run the plays and how guys are looking. So I’m still involved, just from afar. I’m looking at it from a different view this time.”

Ward says he’s also been watching practice film of his teammates and he’s not concerned with anyone getting the wrong idea about his absence from voluntary work.

“You don’t have to read into it,” Ward said. “It’s up to people if they want to read into it, but no, I’ve just been working my craft, working out and getting ready. I’ve still been checking them out though, so I’ve been in the iPad seeing what those new guys have been looking like. So I got something for them when I get there though.”