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Kenyon Sadiq undergoes hernia procedure, should be ready for camp

  
Published May 28, 2026 11:53 AM

One of the newest Jets had an injury concern, but it shouldn’t affect his availability after the offseason program.

Head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters in his Thursday press conference that tight end Kenyon Sadiq underwent a minor procedure to repair a hernia.

But Sadiq is expected to be ready for training camp.

Glenn also noted that the Jets were aware that Sadiq would need the procedure before the draft.

The No. 16 overall pick of the 2026 draft, Sadiq is one of three Jets first-round picks this year. Linebacker David Bailey (No. 2 overall) and receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (No. 30) are the others.