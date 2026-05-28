Alvin Kamara is not attending Saints Thursday OTA practice

In his Thursday press conference, Saints head coach Kellen Moore noted that running back Alvin Kamara is not in attendance for the day’s OTA practice.

That’s not unusual. As noted by Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.football on Wednesday, Kamara has been working out with his own trainers in preparation for 2026, as he often does.

But given that General Manager Mickey Loomis said earlier this month that the team is “trying to see how [Kamara is] gonna fit on our roster,” it’s notable that Kamara isn’t in attendance — even if it’s not out of the ordinary.

Plus, this is a voluntary portion of the offseason program, so Kamara is not required to attend.

Kamara is under contract through the 2026 season and is set to make $3 million guaranteed this season.

The veteran running back played 11 games last season, accounting for 657 yards from scrimmage. He rushed for 471 yards with one touchdown and caught 33 passes for 186 yards in 2025.

Moore also noted that Nathan Shepherd, Zach Wilson, and Ryan Wright are not participating at Thursday’s OTA practice for personal reasons.