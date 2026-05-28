 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joshjacobsupdate_260528.jpg
Jacobs released from jail after arrest
nbc_pft_jjmccarthy_260528.jpg
McCarthy says there’s no ‘awkwardness’ with Murray
nbc_pft_lamarjacksonolder_260528.jpg
Debating Jackson’s career arc after hindered 2025

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Nick Sirianni on Nolan Smith’s recent arrest: “We address everything”
Modern white keyboard with the word "Blog
This weekend, it’s just you and me
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams - NFL 2025
Sean McVay: Rams nearly put Matthew Stafford on IR to start 2025 season
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joshjacobsupdate_260528.jpg
Jacobs released from jail after arrest
nbc_pft_jjmccarthy_260528.jpg
McCarthy says there’s no ‘awkwardness’ with Murray
nbc_pft_lamarjacksonolder_260528.jpg
Debating Jackson’s career arc after hindered 2025

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Nick Sirianni on Nolan Smith’s recent arrest: “We address everything”
Modern white keyboard with the word "Blog
This weekend, it’s just you and me
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams - NFL 2025
Sean McVay: Rams nearly put Matthew Stafford on IR to start 2025 season
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Alvin Kamara is not attending Saints Thursday OTA practice

  
Published May 28, 2026 01:04 PM

In his Thursday press conference, Saints head coach Kellen Moore noted that running back Alvin Kamara is not in attendance for the day’s OTA practice.

That’s not unusual. As noted by Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.football on Wednesday, Kamara has been working out with his own trainers in preparation for 2026, as he often does.

But given that General Manager Mickey Loomis said earlier this month that the team is “trying to see how [Kamara is] gonna fit on our roster,” it’s notable that Kamara isn’t in attendance — even if it’s not out of the ordinary.

Plus, this is a voluntary portion of the offseason program, so Kamara is not required to attend.

Kamara is under contract through the 2026 season and is set to make $3 million guaranteed this season.

The veteran running back played 11 games last season, accounting for 657 yards from scrimmage. He rushed for 471 yards with one touchdown and caught 33 passes for 186 yards in 2025.

Moore also noted that Nathan Shepherd, Zach Wilson, and Ryan Wright are not participating at Thursday’s OTA practice for personal reasons.