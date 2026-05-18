Saints GM Mickey Loomis: We’re trying to see how Alvin Kamara fits on our roster

Running back Alvin Kamara sounds like he wants to be with the Saints for the 2026 season, but it remains less than a sure thing that is how all will play out in New Orleans.

Kamara is under contract, but the signing of Travis Etienne in free agency and a contract tweak that makes it easier to part ways with him after June 1 have clouded the veteran’s future with the team. General Manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Kellen Moore have consistently stopped short of making any commitment to Kamara this offseason beyond saying that he’s currently on the roster.

Loomis addressed Kamara’s status again on Monday and alluded to a pay cut being part of the path to Kamara staying put for another season.

“We’re just trying to see how he’s gonna fit on our roster,” Loomis said, via Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “Obviously there’s a resource management element. We’ll get to that over the next week or two.”

Kamara has spent all nine of his NFL seasons with the Saints and it looks like we’ll know sometime next month if he’ll make it a decade.