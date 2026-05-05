Alvin Kamara: I couldn’t be happier that Saints signed Travis Etienne

Alvin Kamara didn’t specifically address his plans for next season during an interview on Terron Armstead’s podcast The Set, but the running back sounds like he wants to play for the Saints this season.

The Saints signed running back Travis Etienne to a four-year, $52 million deal in free agency.

“I think a lot of people be thinking there’s a beef or something when moves like this happen,” Kamara said. “It’s like, shoot, I couldn’t be happier. One, my boy got paid, and two, ain’t nothing but some help in the backfield. That’s the name of the game. One person can’t do it by themselves. I’m cool with it. Whichever direction that we can take it, I’m with it. I haven’t had too much a chance to talk to him, but definitely excited that he’s got a fleur-de-lis on his helmet, and he got paid.”

The Saints tweaked Kamara’s contract earlier this offseason making it easier to trade him or release him after June 1. That is what has prompted speculation about Kamara’s future, with the Saints committing only to the fact that Kamara is currently on the roster.

Kamara is scheduled to count $10.45 million against the salary cap.

He might have to take a pay cut to stay with the team that drafted him in 2017, but it sounds like a 10th season in New Orleans is what he wants.

Kamara said he watched Etienne in Jacksonville and is “excited to see what we can do together.”

Kamara and Mark Ingram formed a potent one-two punch for four seasons. In 2017-18, they combined for 3,380 rushing yards and 40 rushing touchdowns.

“I think that’s what we trying to find. Me and Mark set the bar very high. That’s what efficiency looks like on a very high level,” Kamara said. “I’m 100 percent for it. If that’s what direction we’re going in, I’m with it. I think we can get there.”