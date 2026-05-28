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England’s World Cup tuneup in Tampa could have 50,000 empty seats

  
Published May 28, 2026 02:36 PM

With the World Cup starting next month, many of the teams will be playing tuneup games before the competition commences.

In Tampa, England could be playing before an intimate collection of fans.

Per the Telegraph (via Sports Business Journal), the England-New Zealand match to be played on June 6 could have more than 50,000 empty seats at Raymond James Stadium.

So far, only 13,000 tickets have been sold. The cheapest tickets prices are $72.

Here’s an idea: Slash the prices. Make it cheap it get in. If nothing else, it could attract folks who aren’t as interested in soccer as they could be, after attending a match.

England will have another so-called “friendly” on June 10 in Orlando. In the 25,000-seat venue, only 12,000 tickets have been sold.