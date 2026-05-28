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Report: Dart addressed Trump appearance with team

May 28, 2026 02:37 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Jaxson Dart reportedly addressing his New York Giants teammates following an appearance at a rally for President Donald Trump.

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