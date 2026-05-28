Abdul Carter wasn’t present for Giants’ team meeting

On Wednesday, Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart addressed his teammates regarding his recent introduction of President Trump at a New York rally. One key teammate wasn’t there.

Via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, linebacker Abdul Carter was absent on Wednesday, due to family obligations related to a religious holiday.

Which raises a fair question. Why not do the meeting when Carter was present?

If one of the topics of the meeting included the importance of keeping issues in house, it would make sense to wait for the guy whose decision to air out dirty laundry turned into an unwanted imbroglio for the Giants. From Carter’s perspective, he’s surely wondering what was said and how players reacted to the comments.

Also, he surely would have had something to say to the room about why he did what he did.

And so, while some are characterizing the situation as resolved, how can it be truly resolved if one of the key players in the incident wasn’t there when the team hashed it out.