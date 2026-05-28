C.J. Stroud on possible contract extension: If it’s time to do it, then it is

Defensive end Will Anderson signed a contract extension with the Texans this offseason, but their other 2023 first-round pick did not land a similar deal.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud’s fifth-year option was exercised, so he remains under contract in Houston through the 2027 season and the steady word from the team has been that they are fully committed to him as the leader of their offense. A rough end to last season has been seen as a possible reason for slow-playing a long-term deal that reflects that commitment and Stroud was asked his feelings about the contract situation during a Thursday press conference.

“I let my agent handle it. If it’s time to do it, then it is,” Stroud said. “My job is football, so that’s what I focus on is just getting better. I think I’ve held my bargain up on that edge. Whatever happens, happens. I am excited to be a Texan this year and go from there.”

The Texans have advanced to the playoffs and won a game in each of Stroud’s three seasons, which is less than some other quarterbacks who have landed long-term deals have done to open their careers. It hasn’t been enough to make Stroud’s deal the top priority in Houston, however, and Stroud may need to show even more in Year 4 to ensure that he’s with the Texans for the long run.