Saquon Barkley sees advantages in the longer offseason following a shorter playoff run

The Eagles’ offseason this year is a month longer than last year, because the Eagles were eliminated from the playoffs in the wild card round last season after winning the Super Bowl the year before. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley would have preferred to repeat as Super Bowl champions, but he also sees some advantages in that longer offseason.

“It’s a little easier when you don’t have to get ready right after the Super Bowl,” Barkley said at the start of the Eagles’ Organized Team Activities. “Obviously the season didn’t go as long as we want, but you get a little more time to work on yourself. I felt like I was able to get into better shape coming into the offseason. I think that’s a given for everybody, the fact that you have extra weeks to prepare. It’s been a fun offseason, got some time to relax, get my body back, get my body right, and now we’re back into the grind of it.”

Barkley said he has already turned the page on the 2025 season and put all his focus on 2026.

“I turned it pretty quick,” Barkley said. “Obviously we don’t like how the season ended, I don’t like how my year went, how I performed for the team — I don’t think I performed at a high enough level.”

Barkley said he’s focusing this offseason on getting himself prepared to make more big plays in 2026 than he did in 2025.

“Being a better playmaker,” Barkley said. “That’s why I was brought here.”