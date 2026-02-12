Falcons OC Tommy Rees: There’s definite benefits to having QB under center

The Falcons haven’t fully committed to Michael Penix as their starting quarterback for the 2026 season at this point, but they gave some hints about how they’ll use Penix or any other quarterback on Wednesday.

Penix has largely played out of the pistol or shotgun since entering the NFL, but offensive coordinator Tommy Rees suggested that would not be the case in the offense that will be installed this offseason. Rees, who came over from Cleveland with head coach Kevin Stefanski, said that his goal as a play-caller is to “keep the defense off balance” and that one way of doing that is by lining up differently.

“You can do it both,” Rees said at a press conference. “I think there’s definite benefits to being under center. That’s been a huge part of the identity of Kevin going back throughout his career. It’s been identity as we’ve worked together and something that we believe in.”

Rees did not comment on the chances of Penix earning the starting role, but he did say the quarterback has “extreme arm talent” and praised his toughness during his first public comments since joining Atlanta’s staff.