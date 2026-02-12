 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_aaronrodgersV3_260211.jpg
Source: PIT willing to wait for Rodgers’ decision
nbc_pft_drakemayev5_260211.jpg
NFC features ‘more complete’ teams than AFC
nbc_pft_bettingmarkets_260211.jpg
Exploring rise of prediction markets after SB LX

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
nbc_pft_aaronrodgersV3_260211.jpg
Source: PIT willing to wait for Rodgers’ decision
nbc_pft_drakemayev5_260211.jpg
NFC features ‘more complete’ teams than AFC
nbc_pft_bettingmarkets_260211.jpg
Exploring rise of prediction markets after SB LX

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Falcons OC Tommy Rees: There’s definite benefits to having QB under center

  
Published February 12, 2026 07:10 AM

The Falcons haven’t fully committed to Michael Penix as their starting quarterback for the 2026 season at this point, but they gave some hints about how they’ll use Penix or any other quarterback on Wednesday.

Penix has largely played out of the pistol or shotgun since entering the NFL, but offensive coordinator Tommy Rees suggested that would not be the case in the offense that will be installed this offseason. Rees, who came over from Cleveland with head coach Kevin Stefanski, said that his goal as a play-caller is to “keep the defense off balance” and that one way of doing that is by lining up differently.

“You can do it both,” Rees said at a press conference. “I think there’s definite benefits to being under center. That’s been a huge part of the identity of Kevin going back throughout his career. It’s been identity as we’ve worked together and something that we believe in.”

Rees did not comment on the chances of Penix earning the starting role, but he did say the quarterback has “extreme arm talent” and praised his toughness during his first public comments since joining Atlanta’s staff.