Raiders to retain defensive pass game coordinator Joe Woods

  
Published February 14, 2026 06:27 PM

The Raiders are staying in-house by promoting their defensive line coach/run game coordinator Rob Leonard to defensive coordinator and that won’t be the only continuity on Klint Kubiak’s coaching staff.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the team will also be retaining their defensive pass game coordinator Joe Woods. Woods spent the 2014 season as the Raiders’ defensive backs coach.

Woods joined the Raiders in 2025 and was the defensive coordinator for the Saints for the two previous seasons. Kubiak was the offensive coordinator in New Orleans in 2024, so it won’t be the first time the two men are working together.

Woods also spent three seasons as the defensive coordinator of the Browns and held the same role with the Broncos in 2017 and 2018. He has also worked for the 49ers, Vikings and Buccaneers.