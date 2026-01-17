 Skip navigation
Dolphins schedule second head-coach interview with Jeff Hafley

  
Published January 17, 2026 10:08 AM

Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley is the betting favorite to be the next head coach of the Dolphins, and he’ll be in Miami for another interview next week.

Hafley has scheduled an in-person interview with the Dolphins, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. It will be his second interview with the Dolphins.

New Dolphins General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan was the Packers’ vice president of player personnel before the Dolphins hired him last week, and Sullivan and Hafley were in Green Bay together for two years. Hafley and Sullivan are believed to have the kind of good working relationship teams want their GM and head coach to have.

The 46-year-old Hafley was the head coach at Boston College from 2020 to 2023 before resigning to become the Packers’ defensive coordinator. He went 22-26 at Boston College.