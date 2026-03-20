Harrison Smith replaces Derwin James Jr. in flag football tournament

Two days before the inaugural Fanatics Flag Football Classic, there’s been an injury replacement.

Fanatics has announced that Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. suffered a “minor injury” earlier in the week, before reporting to the event. He’ll be replaced by longtime Vikings safety Harrison Smith.

A first-round pick in 2012 and a 14-year veteran, the Vikings released Smith last week.

Smith was a six-time Pro Bowler. He landed on the All-Pro first team in 2017 and the All-Pro second team in 2018.

He joins the Wildcats team captained by Jayden Daniels and Joe Burrow in Saturday’s three-team flag football tournament. Earlier this month, the event was moved from Saudi Arabia to Los Angeles.