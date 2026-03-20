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Harrison Smith replaces Derwin James Jr. in flag football tournament

  
Published March 19, 2026 09:23 PM

Two days before the inaugural Fanatics Flag Football Classic, there’s been an injury replacement.

Fanatics has announced that Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. suffered a “minor injury” earlier in the week, before reporting to the event. He’ll be replaced by longtime Vikings safety Harrison Smith.

A first-round pick in 2012 and a 14-year veteran, the Vikings released Smith last week.

Smith was a six-time Pro Bowler. He landed on the All-Pro first team in 2017 and the All-Pro second team in 2018.

He joins the Wildcats team captained by Jayden Daniels and Joe Burrow in Saturday’s three-team flag football tournament. Earlier this month, the event was moved from Saudi Arabia to Los Angeles.