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Williams seeks trademark for ‘Iceman’ nickname
Where PSU’s Allen, Singleton fit in NFL draft
Why Simms has Love, Price above RB draft crop
Other PFT Content
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
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Williams seeks trademark for ‘Iceman’ nickname
March 19, 2026 09:17 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to Caleb Williams seeking a trademark for his "Iceman" nickname.
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