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Saints re-sign DE Chris Rumph

  
Published March 19, 2026 05:46 PM

The Saints have re-signed veteran defensive end Chris Rumph, the team announced Thursday.

Rumph initially signed with the Saints in the 2025 offseason, following Brandon Staley after Staley became New Orleans’ defensive coordinator. The two were together with the Chargers from 2021-23.

Rumph played 30 percent of the Saints’ defensive snaps last season, with 330 snaps. He was a core special teams player, too, with 351 special teams snaps.

He totaled 47 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defensed in his first season with the Saints.

In five seasons, Rumph has registered 86 tackles, five sacks, two passes defensed, a forced fumble and 13 quarterback hits.