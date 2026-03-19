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Mack Wilson will take over Kyler Murray’s No. 1 jersey number in Arizona

  
Published March 19, 2026 05:07 PM

Well, that didn’t take long.

Only eight days after the Cardinals released Kyler Murray, the team has a new No. 1 on their roster.

Linebacker Mack Wilson announced in a video on social media that he is taking over the jersey number previously worn by Murray.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft wore No. 1 during his seven seasons with the Cardinals.

It will be the fifth number worn by Wilson.

He wore No. 51 in three seasons with the Browns, No. 30 in his first season in New England and No. 3 in his second season there and No. 2 in the past two seasons with the Cardinals. The NFL relaxed its jersey number restrictions in 2023, which, among other things, allowed linebackers to wear single-digit numbers.

The Cardinals obviously had no problem giving away Murray’s number after he finished his time in Arizona ranked second in team history in completions (1,864), third in passing yards (19,498) and third in passing touchdowns (115). He did not win a playoff game, starting only one in his time with the team.

Murray is not currently listed with a jersey number on the Vikings’ roster.