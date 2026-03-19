Report: MLB’s Polymarket deal pays up to $300 million per year

There’s gold in them thar markets.

Major League Baseball has signed an exclusive sponsorship deal with Polymarket, one of the leading prediction-market platforms. While the value of the deal was not announced, Ben Horney of Front Office Sports pegs the arrangement as paying as much as $300 million per year over three years.

Another unnamed source gave Horney a lower number — $150 million per year.

At either number, that’s a massive amount. In 2021, the NFL agreed to five-year deals with DraftKings, FanDuel, and Caesars that reportedly pay a total of $1 billion. That works out to $200 million per year, and an average of $66.67 million per company annually.

If baseball can get $300 million per year from Polymarket, what can the NFL make from Polymarket and/or Kalshi?

The easy answer is more. Much more.

And it’s just a matter of time before it happens.