Jeff Hafley is the betting favorite to be the Dolphins’ next head coach

  
Published January 15, 2026 11:04 AM

Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley completed an interview with the Dolphins for their head coaching vacancy yesterday, and today he’s the betting favorite to land the job.

The betting odds have Hafley as a +175 favorite to be the Dolphins’ next head coach.

New Dolphins General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan was the Packers’ vice president of player personnel before the Dolphins hired him last week, and Sullivan and Hafley were in Green Bay together for two years. That could give Hafley a leg up on the competition.

The 46-year-old Hafley was the head coach at Boston College from 2020 to 2023 before resigning to become the Packers’ defensive coordinator. He went 22-26 at Boston College.

Hafley can’t be hired until the Dolphins have complied with the Rooney Rule by interviewing at least two minority candidates. So far, they are known to have interviewed only two candidates, former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, both of whom are white.

The next-best odds for the Dolphins job go to Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula at +400. Stefanski is at +800 and Kubiak is at +1000.