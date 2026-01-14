 Skip navigation
Dolphins complete interview with Jeff Hafley

  
Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley has completed an interview with the Dolphins for their head coaching vacancy.

The Dolphins announced the interview wrapped up on Wednesday afternoon. It is the third interview that the Dolphins have announced since firing Mike McDaniel last week.

Hafley has spent the last two seasons running the defense for Green Bay. New Dolphins General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan was the Packers’ vice president of player personnel before being hired in Miami last week.

Hafley’s name has come up in a number of head coaching searches around the league and he has interviewed with the Titans. Former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak have also interviewed with the Dolphins.