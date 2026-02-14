 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rams_260213.jpg
Source: NFL, McAulay discussed LAR-SEA conversion
nbc_pft_tua_260213.jpg
What will the Dolphins do with Tagovailoa?
nbc_pft_falconsV2_260213.jpg
NFL has ‘no accountability’ with hiring practices

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Casey Wasserman is selling his talent agency after Epstein fallout

  
Published February 14, 2026 01:51 PM

Casey Wasserman, whose emails with Ghislaine Maxwell came to light as a result of the latest release of Epstein files, will be selling a talent agency whose clients include multiple NFL players.

Via Charisma Madarang of Rolling Stone, Wasserman sent a memo to the 4,000 employees of his agency informing them that he will sell the business. Wasserman wrote that he has become a “distraction” to the company. He also apologized for “past personal mistakes” that caused “so much discomfort.”

“It’s not fair to you, and it’s not fair to the clients and partners we represent so vigorously and care so deeply about,” Wasserman said.

The move comes after multiple clients left the firm, starting with pop star Chappell Roan. Former soccer player Abby Wambach also has severed ties with Wasserman’s agency.

Wasserman exchanged emails with Maxwell before Epstein’s first arrest. Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison term for conspiring with Epstein to sexually abuse minors.

NFL clients of Wasserman’s firm include Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, Saints defensive end Cam Jordan, and Raiders quarterback Geno Smith.

Wasserman will continue to serve as chairman and president of the LA28 Olympic committee.