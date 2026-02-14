Casey Wasserman is selling his talent agency after Epstein fallout

Casey Wasserman, whose emails with Ghislaine Maxwell came to light as a result of the latest release of Epstein files, will be selling a talent agency whose clients include multiple NFL players.

Via Charisma Madarang of Rolling Stone, Wasserman sent a memo to the 4,000 employees of his agency informing them that he will sell the business. Wasserman wrote that he has become a “distraction” to the company. He also apologized for “past personal mistakes” that caused “so much discomfort.”

“It’s not fair to you, and it’s not fair to the clients and partners we represent so vigorously and care so deeply about,” Wasserman said.

The move comes after multiple clients left the firm, starting with pop star Chappell Roan. Former soccer player Abby Wambach also has severed ties with Wasserman’s agency.

Wasserman exchanged emails with Maxwell before Epstein’s first arrest. Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison term for conspiring with Epstein to sexually abuse minors.

NFL clients of Wasserman’s firm include Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, Saints defensive end Cam Jordan, and Raiders quarterback Geno Smith.

Wasserman will continue to serve as chairman and president of the LA28 Olympic committee.