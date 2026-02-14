 Skip navigation
Darron Lee faces $50 million wrongful-death lawsuit

  
Published February 14, 2026 01:18 PM

Former NFL linebacker Darron Lee faces first-degree murder charges. He also has been sued.

Via WKYC, the family of Gabriella Perpétuo has filed a $50 million wrongful-death lawsuit against Lee.

It’s another available form of justice when the worst possible injustice — the termination of someone’s life — occurs. And the standard of proof in the civil justice system (preponderance of the evidence; basically, 51-49) is much lower than it is in criminal court (beyond a reasonable doubt).

The best example comes from the O.J. Simpson case. Acquitted (somehow) for double murder in 1995, a jury later entered a $33.5 million verdict against Simpson in the wrongful-death lawsuit.

Lee was denied bail earlier this week. The prosecutor said that the case against him includes multiple aggravating factors that could justify the death penalty.

A first-round pick in 2016, Lee made more than $10 million during his NFL career, playing three years with the Jets, one with the Chiefs, and one with the Bills. He last played in 2020.