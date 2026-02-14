Eli Manning “can’t imagine a more deserving coach” for the Hall of Fame than Bill Belichick

Eli Manning was voted down by the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee, but what really surprised him was who else was voted down: Bill Belichick.

Manning, who has been one of the 15 modern-era finalists the last two years but was not voted in either time, said he was shocked when he heard that Belichick hadn’t made it either.

“Bill Belichick not making the Hall of Fame is pretty shocking,” Manning told ClutchPoints.com. “You have one of – if not maybe the greatest coach of all time — and what he built there in New England, and the amount of Super Bowls they went to, and AFC championships, let alone just the amount that they won, it was incredible. I can’t imagine a more deserving coach to make it in the Hall of Fame than him.”

Manning won two Super Bowls against Belichick, but neither his two championships with the Giants nor Belichick’s six with the Patriots were enough for a bust in Canton. At least not this year.