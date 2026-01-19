Bills’ Jordan Phillips: Firing Sean McDermott is stupid, sickening

Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips is not happy that head coach Sean McDermott was fired today.

Phillips voiced his extreme displeasure in a brief social media post.

“This shit here is so stupid honestly sickening,” Phillips wrote. “The best coach I’ve ever been around.”

Phillips included a graphic that showed the Bills have a 106-58 record in McDermott’s nine years as head coach, and that the Bills had the fifth-most points scored and third-fewest points allowed in the NFL during that time.

The 33-year-old Phillips will become an unrestricted free agent in March. It sounds like he’ll be looking to sign elsewhere.