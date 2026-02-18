 Skip navigation
Construction at new Bills stadium was suspended after discovery of graffiti

  
Published February 17, 2026 07:18 PM

Construction at the new Bills stadium was suspended on Monday after the discovery of graffiti.

Via WBEN.com, work stopped after graffiti was discovered at several locations within the facility. It’s believed the incident occurred over the weekend.

“Graffiti was found in both finished and unfinished areas of the stadium project site,” Gilbane|Turner, one of the lead contractors, said in a statement.

“We suspended work and launched a full investigation in partnership with trade contractors and unions to send a clear message about how seriously we take this matter. . . . Gilbane|Turner maintains zero tolerance for graffiti, vandalism or defacement of property on our project.

“This behavior is unacceptable and does not reflect the standards we expect on this project.”

No specifics were provided as to the contents of the graffiti.

The suspension comes after construction fell a “bit behind schedule” during the winter. The stadium is due to open for the 2026 season.