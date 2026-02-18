 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bigben_260217.jpg
Will Big Ben’s reputation impact HOF candidacy?
nbc_pft_tyreekchiefs_260217.jpg
Jones wants Hill back with Kansas City Chiefs
nbc_pft_tua_260217.jpg
Assessing Tua’s market as Miami determines future

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bigben_260217.jpg
Will Big Ben’s reputation impact HOF candidacy?
nbc_pft_tyreekchiefs_260217.jpg
Jones wants Hill back with Kansas City Chiefs
nbc_pft_tua_260217.jpg
Assessing Tua’s market as Miami determines future

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Some wonder whether Dolphins will take full $99.2 million cap charge for Tua Tagovailoa in 2026

  
Published February 17, 2026 09:18 PM

The Dolphins have a decision to make about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Few expect him to return as the starting quarterback for 2026.

Thanks, however, to the ill-advised contract that former G.M. Chris Grier gave Tagovailoa in 2024, when he was still signed for one more season, the Dolphins owe him $54 million in the coming year, with every penny fully guaranteed.

If the Dolphins cut Tagovailoa, they would absorb $99.2 million in cap charges. If they make Tagovailoa a post-June 1 designation, they’d be able to split the cap charges, with $55.4 million applying in 2026 and $43.8 million landing in 2027.

If the Dolphins opt not to use the device that spreads the cap consequences over two years, they’d take the full $99.2 million cap charge this year. That would clear him from the books for 2027.

Some in league circles think the Dolphins may do just that. Eat the full $99.2 million now. With the cap for 2026 projected to fall between $301.2 million and $305.7 million for the coming year, anywhere from 32.4 percent to 32.9 percent of the team’s total cap space would be allocated to Tagovailoa.

Taking the full charge in 2026 would fairly be characterized as a soft tank. By deferring $43.8 million into 2027, when the cap likely will be higher, the relative impact of the dollars would be smaller than it will be in 2026.

Still, it’s one of the options available to the Dolphins. If they release Tagovailoa without the post-June 1 designation, that’s what will happen — $99.2 million in dead money hitting the 2026 cap. Which would make it harder for the Dolphins to field a competitive team this year, but would put Tagovailoa’s contract in the rear-view mirror as of 2027.