Some wonder whether Dolphins will take full $99.2 million cap charge for Tua Tagovailoa in 2026

The Dolphins have a decision to make about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Few expect him to return as the starting quarterback for 2026.

Thanks, however, to the ill-advised contract that former G.M. Chris Grier gave Tagovailoa in 2024, when he was still signed for one more season, the Dolphins owe him $54 million in the coming year, with every penny fully guaranteed.

If the Dolphins cut Tagovailoa, they would absorb $99.2 million in cap charges. If they make Tagovailoa a post-June 1 designation, they’d be able to split the cap charges, with $55.4 million applying in 2026 and $43.8 million landing in 2027.

If the Dolphins opt not to use the device that spreads the cap consequences over two years, they’d take the full $99.2 million cap charge this year. That would clear him from the books for 2027.

Some in league circles think the Dolphins may do just that. Eat the full $99.2 million now. With the cap for 2026 projected to fall between $301.2 million and $305.7 million for the coming year, anywhere from 32.4 percent to 32.9 percent of the team’s total cap space would be allocated to Tagovailoa.

Taking the full charge in 2026 would fairly be characterized as a soft tank. By deferring $43.8 million into 2027, when the cap likely will be higher, the relative impact of the dollars would be smaller than it will be in 2026.

Still, it’s one of the options available to the Dolphins. If they release Tagovailoa without the post-June 1 designation, that’s what will happen — $99.2 million in dead money hitting the 2026 cap. Which would make it harder for the Dolphins to field a competitive team this year, but would put Tagovailoa’s contract in the rear-view mirror as of 2027.