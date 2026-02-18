 Skip navigation
Bears officially name Press Taylor their offensive coordinator

  
Published February 18, 2026 11:14 AM

There was word earlier this month that the Bears would promote Press Taylor to offensive coordinator and the team made the move official on Wednesday.

Taylor joined the Bears last year as their pass game coordinator and will replace Declan Doyle after Doyle moved on to run the offense for the Ravens. Taylor was previously the offensive coordinator for the Jaguars and he has also worked for the Colts and Eagles.

The Bears also confirmed that Eric Studesville will be joining Ben Johnson’s staff as their running backs coach.

In addition to those moves, the Bears announced that they have hired Will Lawing as an offensive analyst and Isaiah Ford as an offensive quality control coach.