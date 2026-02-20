 Skip navigation
Eric DeCosta: We have some work to do on Tyler Linderbaum’s contract

  
Published February 20, 2026 08:09 AM

The Scouting Combine gives NFL teams a chance to watch draft prospects work out and it also gives teams a chance to start seeing what might happen when free agency gets underway in March.

One situation to watch involves Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum. The Ravens did not pick up Linderbaum’s option because is would guarantee him $23.4 million in 2026 and the cost of a franchise tag for an offensive lineman would be even higher, so Linderbaum is likely to be available in free agency if the Ravens can’t come up with a deal that keeps him from weighing his options.

During an appearance on the Inner Circle podcast, Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta acknowledged that the team has some heavy lifting to do if they want to keep Linderbaum in Baltimore.

“We’ve got some work to do on Tyler Linderbaum’s contract,” DeCosta said. “He’s a free agent. We strongly hope to have him back. He’s a great player for us and a great leader.”

Chiefs center Creed Humphrey has the highest average annual salary at the position at $18 million and Linderbaum will likely be aiming to top that in a deal with Baltimore or anyone else.