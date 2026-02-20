Seahawks OC Brian Fleury wants to maintain as much of Klint Kubiak’s offense as possible

Brian Fleury is getting his first chance to be an NFL offensive coordinator this season, but he isn’t planning to make radical changes to the Seahawks offense.

Fleury worked for the 49ers in 2025, so he got a chance to see the offense that Klint Kubiak built for the Super Bowl champs up close three times. Fleury and Kubiak also worked together with the 49ers in 2023, which gives them some common ground in how they see offensive football.

During a Thursday press conference, Fleury said that those things have made him want to keep a lot of what’s already installed in place while putting his own tweaks in to keep the offense moving forward.

“I do think one of the advantages of taking this job is there is going to be a lot of continuity,” Fleury said, via the team’s website. “I’ve already started to dive into everything Klint was doing last year, and the goal would be to maintain as much of that as possible. There’s also areas where we can supplement that and things that we’ve developed and done in San Francisco under Kyle that Klint wasn’t there for or maybe didn’t implement as much. So that’s going to be the goal, is to keep as much as we can the same, but I think there’s definitely areas where we can grow some different ways. We can challenge the players that they should be looking forward to when they get back too.”

Fleury said there are “not many things to fix” about the unit that he’s inheriting from Kubiak and his time with the 49ers means that he’s already worked with quarterback Sam Darnold. That should be another plus for keeping what’s worked in place as Seattle tries to repeat the success they had during the 2025 season.