What are the Seahawks worth? Whatever the highest bidder will pay.

Plenty of items have emerged in recent weeks about the value of the Seattle Seahawks. We’ve seen $6.7 billion. We’ve seen $6.59 billion.

What are they truly worth? We’re about to find out, in the most reliable way possible.

The Seahawks are worth what someone will pay for the team.

The value of NFL franchises constantly increases. The revenue they generate is always increasing. In 2022, the Broncos sold for a new record of $4.65 billion. In 2023, the Commanders sold for a new record of $6.05 billion. Last year, the 49ers sold a six-percent non-voting sliver of the team at a record valuation of $8.5 billion. After that, the Giants did a sale for a minority stake in the team at a $10 billion valuation.

The Paul Allen Trust has put a “for sale” sign on 100 percent of the Seahawks’ equity.

Controlling interests in NFL franchises don’t go on the market often. The defending Super Bowl champions are.

Book valuations won’t matter. External assessments won’t matter. The highest bidder will get the team.

Folks in the know expect the number to land between $9 billion and $11 billion. It’ll be surprising if it’s under $9 billion. It won’t be surprising at all if it exceeds $10 billion.

What will someone pay for it?

It’s a rare asset, one that always appreciates. It generates massive revenue solely from the money that comes from the league-wide TV deals, which are shared equally by all 32 teams. That’s without ticket sales and all of the other revenue streams.

Someone with a giant pile of money — possibly a currently anonymous multibillionaire — will show up with a huge bag of cash and buy the thing.

To the extent that multiple multibillionaires want membership in Club Oligarch, the price will go up. And up. And up.

It’ll essentially be an auction. Do I hear eight? Do I hear nine? Do I hear ten?

We’ll eventually hear a number that will surprise many. It shouldn’t. If a piece of the Giants with no power over the team values the franchise at $10 billion, the ability to buy all of the Seahawks should match that. If not top it.

So forget about book value. The Seahawks will be sold at their street value. And the more billionaires that step out onto the sidewalk, the higher the final number will go.