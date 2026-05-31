Odell Beckham Jr. is “hoping for the best” in a potential return to the Giants

The Giants need another receiver, after the recent torn Achilles tendon suffered by Gunner Olszewski. Could Odell Beckham Jr. be the answer?

Beckham spoke to the New York Post on Saturday, at linebacker Brian Burns’s charity softball game.

“You know, it’s a place I never wanted to leave,” Beckham told the Post. “And it’s just a special place in my heart just to see all these Big Blue jerseys. Just hoping for the best.”

So where do things stand?

“I think you just rely on the things you always rely on, which is my faith,” Beckham said. “And, you know, God has a place of special purpose and journey for me, and just being able to spend that time away, just made me realize some things. You know, I left some things unfinished, so hopefully we’ll see what he’s got working out.”

What would he say to anyone who questions whether Beckham still has it?

“I guess we gonna find out soon,” Beckham said.

Via Ryan Dunleavy of the Post, the Giants will be working out free-agent receivers on Monday. Beckham reportedly will be among the attendees.

Earlier this month, Giants coach John Harbaugh left the door open for a potential Beckham signing, with a caveat.

“It’s got to be right for both parties,” Harbaugh said, “and Odell wants to be the kind of player that can make a difference. I’m pretty sure that he can make a team in the National Football League right now. But can he make a difference?”

The biggest question is where he’d land on the depth chart. Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, and Calvin Austin III are the expected starters. Olszewski is a backup and a kick returner.

The team’s anticipated use of Beckham also will determine the contract he’d be offered. Given that he hasn’t played since the 2024 season, the Giants likely wouldn’t be making a major financial commitment. Which means he likely wouldn’t be in a position to make a major impact.

That’s the real question. Does he simply want to be on the team? Does he want to be on the field most of the time? Is he expecting to get a lot of passes thrown his way?

Both sides need to be on the same page about Beckham’s role. It won’t be what it was from 2014 through 2018.

Will whatever the Giants are willing to give him be enough? The answer will determine whether there’s a deal to be done.