Report: Giants fear Gunner Olszewski suffered torn Achilles

There is an update on Giants receiver/returner Gunner Olszewski, who was carted off the field during Friday’s OTA practice.

New York fears Olszewski suffered a torn Achilles, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Olszewski will undergo more tests to confirm the diagnosis. But often when a player suffers a torn Achilles, the initial fear is confirmed.

Olszewski, 29, joined the Giants midway through the 2023 season before missing all of 2024 due to injury.

He returned to play 16 games for New York last year, catching 10 passes for 145 yards while also averaging 9.0 yards on 24 punt returns and 26.2 yards on 26 kick returns.

In his 81 career games with five starts, Olszewski has recorded 25 receptions for 325 yards with two TDs.