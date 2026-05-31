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Bears’ Illinois solution hinges on new plan to create local stadium authorities

  
Published May 31, 2026 06:48 PM

Illinois is playing beat the clock in the hopes of keeping the Bears from beating a path to Indiana.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the legislature has pivoted from a law that would create major property tax incentives to the potential creation of local stadium-financing authorities.

The proposed law would make the municipality the owners of the stadium and the land on which it is built.

It’s the final day of the Illinois legislative session. The Bears have said they hope to make a decision on a new stadium location in late spring or early summer.

Under the current proposal, the Bears would pay for the stadium, but they would owe nothing in property taxes.

The measure would also keep the door open for Chicago to come up with a strategy for keeping the Bears from moving to Arlington Heights.

Indiana is ready to go with a stadium in Hammond. The overriding question is whether the final Illinois plan, if it passes, will entice the Bears to try to get something done without crossing the border.