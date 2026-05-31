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Garrett Wilson is rooting for the Knicks, but he won’t be paying for NBA Finals tickets

  
Published May 31, 2026 02:35 PM

The New York Knicks are back in the NBA Finals, for the first time since 1999. It’s a reminder that the Jets haven’t played in the Super Bowl since 1999.

Jets receiver Garrett Wilson is nevertheless happy for the Knicks and the New York fans. And the situation makes him even more determined to deliver a similar experience for Jets fans.

“The city deserves it, right?” Wilson told reporters recently. “And then when you see the way they receive it, it’s just like, ‘Oh, yeah, I mean, we wish it could happen every year, man.’ Seeing the people, the way they get behind their team.

“I know Jet fans are, you know, like frothing at the mouth to cheer like that, and we want to give it to them. I personally want to give it to them, you know, the most. . . . Yeah, man, it’s cool to see, and I’m glad I’m up here for it. I’m rooting the Knicks on like hell. And yeah, man, you know, that gives us a taste of what it might look like when we figure this thing out, which, you know, we’re excited for the opportunity.”

So will Wilson be going to one of the games? He laughed before saying, “Them jawn’s expensive. So, not yet. I’m gonna be watching.”

For Game 3 on Monday, June 8, against the Spurs, the cheapest ticket to Madison Square Garden on a popular reselling site that we won’t mention (because they don’t pay us to do that) is $4,486. Which Garrett could easily afford, given his average salary of $32.5 million.

The best seats for Game 3 are currently more than $28,000 each. Which he could still easily afford.

But here’s the reality. If they lose, he’ll wish he hadn’t spent the money. And, if they win, that $28,000 will be gone forever. Even at $32.5 million per year, it’s smart to not spend foolishly.