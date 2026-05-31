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DJ Moore: “Growing pains” part of adjusting to new offense, it will be “perfect” later

  
Published May 31, 2026 03:05 PM

WIde receiver DJ Moore is in his first offseason with the Bills and adjusting to the team’s offense remains a work in progress.

The Bills acquired Moore in a trade with the Bears in March and he’s had his first chance to work with quarterback Josh Allen over the last few weeks. Their connection and Moore’s overall fit in the Buffalo offense is still coming together, but he said this week that he expects it to be in great shape down the road.

“It’s going good,” Moore said, via Katherine Fitzgerald of the Buffalo News. “I mean, it’s gonna be perfect later on, but right now it’s still growing pains.”

Allen had positive things to say this month how Moore is acclimating to life with the Bills and Moore said he’s been impressed by just how fast [Allen] can just dial it up throughout the week and pick up new things.” The Bills will be banking on that leading to a potent connection come the fall.