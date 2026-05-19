Josh Allen: DJ Moore fits in this locker room really well

After consecutive years of leading the Bears in receiving, DJ Moore’s production dipped in 2025.

But now Moore is back with a coach who helped him get to one of his most productive seasons, as the Bills traded for him in March — reuniting him with his former offensive coordinator, Joe Brady.

As it turns out, he’s reuniting with quarterback Josh Allen, too, though not necessarily in the traditional way.

“We go, actually, way back,” Allen said in his Tuesday press conference. “We sat next to each other at the rookie premiere, signing Panini cards and autograph cards next to each other. … So, [we were] getting some good conversations back then.

“It’s pretty cool to have him here now.”

Moore hasn’t been on the field with Allen for long, but the two are establishing chemistry. Allen noted that he can already tell Moore is a great teammate.

“He’s really one of the guys,” Allen said. “Obviously, it’s a really natural relationship that we have. Fits in this locker room extremely well, very talkative with the guys. And just very excited to work with him.”

Plus, unlike last year, Allen won’t have to establish chemistry with a key receiver on the fly.

“[Y]ou’re able to do more [in OTAs], to see what works and what doesn’t,” Allen said. “Obviously, again, we go out there, we make mistakes — which is going to happen. Chalk it up to the first couple days of OTAs and be like, hey, we like this, we don’t like this.

“And, again, just continue to work on it and find ways that we can learn how to complement each other and just build that chemistry and camaraderie.”

Moore caught 50 passes for 682 yards with six touchdowns for the Bears last season. In 2020 — his one full season with Brady as his play-caller for the Panthers — Moore finished with 66 receptions for 1,193 yards with four TDs.