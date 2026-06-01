Kyle Pitts sees the same leadership from President Matt Ryan as when they were teammates

The Falcons’ roster overseen by President of Football Matt Ryan this year is very different from the roster of teammates Ryan had when he last played for the Falcons, in 2021. But tight end Kyle Pitts remains with the team, and Pitts says Ryan is the same kind of leader now that he was then.

“He still talks the same,” Pitts said of Ryan. “He’s just in a different role. He’s still the same person. I feel like he’s wrapping me tighter under his wing, from a different perspective as a front office guy now. But he just has a different role. He’s still leading the team in some sort of way, but just not physically.”

Ryan, who was the Falcons’ starting quarterback from 2008 to 2021, was throwing passes to Pitts on the practice field during the Falcons’ recent Organized Team Activities. Pitts enjoyed that.

“It’s a nostalgic moment,” Pitts said. “It’s great having Matt out here and, you know, he can still spin it like he can still play. So, it’s it’s pretty cool to see.”

Ryan left the Falcons after Pitts’ rookie season, but Pitts said they’ve talked often over the last few years.

“I know him more personally rather than some of these younger guys and rookies,” Pitts said. “I got a chance to play with him. But it’s it’s cool to see and and have him around the building.”