nbc_pft_seahawkssale_260219.jpg
Seahawks sale will be ‘wide-open process’
nbc_pft_qbcarousel_260219.jpg
NFL quarterback carousel preview: NYJ, LV loom
nbc_pft_ravenslamarjackson_260219.jpg
Doyle’s comments were ‘intended’ for Jackson

Other PFT Content

Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks
Dion Dawkins claims JetBlue employees stole jewelry from his fiancé
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Rams promote Nate Scheelhaase to offensive coordinator

  
Published February 20, 2026 08:04 AM

The Rams are staying in-house to fill their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Nate Scheelhaase has been promoted to offensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Scheelhaase previously had the title of pass-game coordinator, but now he’ll move up to the offensive coordinator job, replacing Mike LaFleur, who became the Cardinals’ head coach.

The Rams are also promoting quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone by giving him a co-offensive coordinator title.

Scheelhaase has impressed with his mind for directing an offense since his college career as a quarterback at Illinois who called plays at the line of scrimmage. He has been on the Rams’ staff the last two years and prior to that was offensive coordinator at Iowa State. He is widely viewed as a future NFL head coach.

Although head coach Sean McVay really runs the Rams’ offense, Scheelhaase will be McVay’s right hand, and after several head-coaching interviews this offseason, the promotion makes Scheelhaase even more likely to get a head-coaching job next offseason.