Rams promote Nate Scheelhaase to offensive coordinator

The Rams are staying in-house to fill their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Nate Scheelhaase has been promoted to offensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Scheelhaase previously had the title of pass-game coordinator, but now he’ll move up to the offensive coordinator job, replacing Mike LaFleur, who became the Cardinals’ head coach.

The Rams are also promoting quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone by giving him a co-offensive coordinator title.

Scheelhaase has impressed with his mind for directing an offense since his college career as a quarterback at Illinois who called plays at the line of scrimmage. He has been on the Rams’ staff the last two years and prior to that was offensive coordinator at Iowa State. He is widely viewed as a future NFL head coach.

Although head coach Sean McVay really runs the Rams’ offense, Scheelhaase will be McVay’s right hand, and after several head-coaching interviews this offseason, the promotion makes Scheelhaase even more likely to get a head-coaching job next offseason.