Jordan Mailata: New OC Sean Mannion is an evil genius

Eagles first-year offensive coordinator Sean Mannion has likely been called many things over the course of his professional career.

Having entered the league as a third-round pick in 2015, Mannion was a longtime backup for the Rams, Seahawks, and Vikings before beginning his coaching career as a Packers assistant in 2024.

But now that he’s with Philadelphia, left tackle Jordan Mailata has a new moniker for the coach.

“Sean is an evil genius,” Mailata said during the Eagles’ offseason program, via Tim McManus of ESPN. “That is my first impression.

An evil genius?

“The guy knows ball,” Mailata said. “If I were to lock the three smartest people in the facility in one room, Sean would be there. And I think Sean would just be by himself. It would just be Sean. He’s a wizard. And man, I’m super excited. As the year goes on, we get to display what is in that beautiful mind of his.”

Mannion is tasked with improving an offense that felt flat and stagnant in 2025. Though the Eagles won the NFC East, they finished No. 19 in points and No. 24 in yards last season.