Klint Kubiak: Kirk Cousins has played really good football for us this time of year

It’s inevitable that at some point, Fernando Mendoza will take over as Las Vegas’ QB1.

But as the Raiders wrap up their offseason program, they are still intent on having Kirk Cousins begin the season as their starting quarterback.

In his Thursday press conference, head coach Klint Kubiak told reporters that Cousins — who is now another year removed from his Achilles tear — has been performing well during the offseason program.

“If you watch Kirk play his last four games in Atlanta, you saw what he can do,” Kubiak said. “He’s getting healthier. He’s played really good football for us this time of year. And we’re counting on him come the season.”

The Falcons won each of their last four games last season with Cousins at the helm. In those contests, Cousins completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 876 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had a rushing TD.