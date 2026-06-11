49ers liking what they’re seeing of rookie pass rusher Romello Height

Romello Height was already 25 years old when the 49ers drafted him in the third round this year, after a very long college career that saw him initially commit to Miami, then enroll at Auburn, then transfer to USC, transfer again to Georgia Tech, and transfer one final time to Texas Tech. Height has been around the block.

All that experience has had Height in a lot of environments, and 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek is liking how prepared Height looks in offseason practices.

“Just the speed, athleticism, his explosion on get-off, and then, just natural pass rush ability,” Kocurek said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “It’s been really impressive so far. We’re not in pads or anything yet, so that’ll be the determining factor for the whole thing, but just the way he moves.”

Kocurek said Height looks the edge rusher part.

“At the end of the day, we drafted him to rush the passer, and he’s really excelled at that,” Kocurek said. “His get-off has been really, really good, being able to put tackles behind the eight ball with his get-off and making them set differently and protect differently and getting on them quickly.”

The 49ers think the well-traveled Height has landed in the right place in San Francisco.

“Just the work ethic that he brings in,” Kocurek said. “He works really, really hard. The energy that he plays with. Just the whole package. Excited about him.”