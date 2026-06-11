Texas A.G.'s office informs Big 12 that Texas Tech will sue, if sanctioned

Don’t mess with Texas. (Tech.)

The office of Texas attorney general (and Senate candidate) Ken Paxton has informed the Big 12 that any effort to sanction Texas Tech for respecting a court order restoring the eligibility of quarterback Brendan Sorsby “would be unlawful and would expose the Conference to substantial liability.”

The letter, written by attorney Thomas D. York and posted by Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, explains that a group punishment of Texas Tech “would be a per se violation of federal and state antitrust laws — a naked horizontal agreement among competitors to disadvantage Texas Tech by cutting off access to the resources it needs to compete.”

York also contends that the Big 12 “would also face liability for breach of contract and tortious interference.”

The letter concludes with a clear warning — “should the Big 12 seek to sanction Texas Tech for acting consistent with the Order, Texas Tech will pursue all legal avenues to protect its interests and those of Texas Tech’s student-athletes.”

Regardless of whether anyone agrees or disagrees with the bare-bones, abracadabra ruling from Judge Ken Curry, the order restored Sorsby’s eligibility. Any effort to punish Texas Tech for complying with the order invites a legal challenge.

Like it or not, Sorsby is entitled to play. Texas Tech is entitled to play him. Any effort to pressure Texas Tech not to play him or to punish Texas Tech for doing so obviously creates a separate legal issue.