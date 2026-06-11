Andy Reid on Patrick Mahomes: I think we’ll be OK there as we go forward

The Chiefs’ offseason opened with questions about whether Patrick Mahomes would be ready for the start of the 2026 season, but things feel a lot less uncertain as the team’s workouts come to an end.

Mahomes has been able to participate in drills throughout OTAs and the team’s minicamp, which has head coach Andy Reid feeling confident about where the quarterback will be in his ACL recovery by the start of training camp. Reid noted at a Thursday press conference that “the healing process has to keep taking place,” but that what he’s seen from Mahomes over the last few months bodes well for his activity level this summer.

“I think we’ll be OK there as we go forward. . . . It looks like he’s going to be able to do some things during camp,” Reid said. “He did it out here so I would presume in 40 days he’ll be even better than that. We’ll see where it goes. You go through peaks and valleys with this thing where you might plateau for a little bit. You never know when those are gonna take place, but, so far, it’s been a steady climb up the hill.”

The injury didn’t stop the Chiefs from extending Mahomes’s contract this week and it doesn’t look like it is going to force them to play another quarterback when they open the season against the Broncos on the first Monday Night Football game of the season.