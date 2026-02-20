 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkssale_260219.jpg
Seahawks sale will be ‘wide-open process’
nbc_pft_qbcarousel_260219.jpg
NFL quarterback carousel preview: NYJ, LV loom
nbc_pft_ravenslamarjackson_260219.jpg
Doyle’s comments were ‘intended’ for Jackson

Other PFT Content

Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks
Dion Dawkins claims JetBlue employees stole jewelry from his fiancé
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkssale_260219.jpg
Seahawks sale will be ‘wide-open process’
nbc_pft_qbcarousel_260219.jpg
NFL quarterback carousel preview: NYJ, LV loom
nbc_pft_ravenslamarjackson_260219.jpg
Doyle’s comments were ‘intended’ for Jackson

Other PFT Content

Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks
Dion Dawkins claims JetBlue employees stole jewelry from his fiancé
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dion Dawkins claims JetBlue employees stole jewelry from his fiancé

  
Published February 20, 2026 07:56 AM

Bills tackle Dion Dawkins has beef with JetBlue.

Via Jenna Lemoncelli of the New York Post, the Bills tackle recently claimed that employees of the airline stole items from his fiancé’s bag during a recent flight from Los Angeles to Ft. Lauderdale.

Dawkins said jewelry and “Rolex watches” were taken.

“We take these reports very seriously and have launched a thorough investigation into the matter,” a JetBlue spokesperson said in a statement to WIVB.com. “In addition to conducting a comprehensive internal review, we will coordinate closely with law enforcement and other airport authorities to support their efforts and help ensure the issue is fully addressed.”

Dawkins should do more than complain on social media. He should file a police report. The authorities should investigate. It can’t be very hard to figure out which employees had access to the bags from the moment they were dropped off to the moment they slide onto the belt.