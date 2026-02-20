Dion Dawkins claims JetBlue employees stole jewelry from his fiancé

Bills tackle Dion Dawkins has beef with JetBlue.

Via Jenna Lemoncelli of the New York Post, the Bills tackle recently claimed that employees of the airline stole items from his fiancé’s bag during a recent flight from Los Angeles to Ft. Lauderdale.

Dawkins said jewelry and “Rolex watches” were taken.

“We take these reports very seriously and have launched a thorough investigation into the matter,” a JetBlue spokesperson said in a statement to WIVB.com. “In addition to conducting a comprehensive internal review, we will coordinate closely with law enforcement and other airport authorities to support their efforts and help ensure the issue is fully addressed.”

Dawkins should do more than complain on social media. He should file a police report. The authorities should investigate. It can’t be very hard to figure out which employees had access to the bags from the moment they were dropped off to the moment they slide onto the belt.